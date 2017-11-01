BHS goes on mini two-game win streak

The BHS Tigers are on a mini two-game win streak, topping North Fulton 69-40, and nipped archrival Rushville /Industry in a road win 35-32 last Friday.

BHS vs. North Fulton

Last Tuesday the O&B put the “hurt’ on North Fulton as they handed the Wildcats a 68-40 beatdown on the road. The locals had three players in double digits, led by DJ McWilliams with 17, including five treys, 16 from Jesus Nava, and 12 from Pascal Guilavogui. North Fulton was led by Ben Johnson with 15, and teammate Brandon Riddell swished three from downtown in the losing effort.

The hometown lads won all four stops and led at intermission 38-17. BHS got off to a blistering start with a 20-13 runout led by a pair of three-bangers by McWilliams and six points from Pascal on two buckets and a pair of charity tosses. Riddell counted all three of his triples in the opening frame for the Wildcats.



