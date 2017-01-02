Beardstown Park District Youth Basketball

Rising Stars Division

The Rising Stars Division players slept well on Tuesday night as each team played a double header to make up an early season ice cancellation. Starting it off the Blue Bulldogs and Green Pythons split their games with the Bulldogs outrunning the shorthanded Pythons 20-8 in game one.

Gavin Hopkins and Aksel Avila each had eight points while Parker Bell and Camden Fritz each knocked in two for the Bulldogs.



