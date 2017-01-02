Home

Beardstown Park District Youth Basketball

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 10:46 casscounty2
By: 
Jason Brockschmidt

  Rising Stars Division
    The Rising Stars Division players slept well on Tuesday night as each team played a double header to make up an early season ice cancellation.              Starting it off the Blue Bulldogs and Green Pythons split their games with the Bulldogs outrunning the shorthanded Pythons 20-8 in game one.
    Gavin Hopkins and Aksel Avila each had eight points while Parker Bell and Camden Fritz each knocked in two for the Bulldogs.  
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers