Area Girls Basketball Results

BHS vs. W. Central

The BHS Lady Tigers played the LTC champions West Central recently and didn’t fare any better than the 14 teams before them as they lost 57-32 to the Lady Cougars. Sydney Rock led all scorers with 18, and registered her 1,000 career point in the contest, while Addie Herzog paced the O&B with eight.

The Lady Tigers battled the Silver and Black hard through three periods before falling by the wayside, losing at all four stops. The locals trailed only 12-9 after the first, with Rock and Danielle Starks adding four each pacing West Central, while Hillary McGill with four and a three-bagger from Daiyla McWilliams led the O&B.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.