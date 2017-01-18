Area Girls Basketball Results

Assistant Coach Ashley Sanders, filling in for head coach Kayla Whitside who is out on a maternity leave, is now 1-1 in her two starts as a head coach. Sanders won her her first game as a head mentor with a 60-49 drubbing of Griggsville-Perry, but saw her squad drop a closely played tight 46-44 loss to the Lady Saukees of Pittsfield.

Triopia vs. Pittsfield

The Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Lady Saukees of Pittsfield last Thursday night, dropping a hard fought 46-44 decision.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.