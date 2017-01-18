Home

Area Girls Basketball Results

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:58 casscounty2
Don Chipman

        Assistant Coach Ashley Sanders, filling in for head coach Kayla Whitside who is out on a maternity leave, is now 1-1 in her two starts as a head coach. Sanders won her her first game as a head mentor with a 60-49 drubbing of Griggsville-Perry, but saw her squad drop a closely played tight 46-44 loss to the Lady Saukees of Pittsfield.

   Triopia vs. Pittsfield
    The Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Lady Saukees of Pittsfield last Thursday night, dropping a hard fought  46-44 decision.
 

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

