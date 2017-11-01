Home

Area Girls Basketball Results

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:34 casscounty2

    BHS vs. W. Central
    The BHS Lady Tigers played the LTC champions West Central recently and didn’t fare any better than the 14 teams before them as they lost 57-32 to the Lady Cougars. Sydney Rock led all scorers with 18, and registered her 1,000 career point in the contest, while Addie Herzog paced the O&B with eight.
    The Lady Tigers battled the Silver and Black hard through three periods before falling by the wayside, losing at all four stops. The locals trailed only 12-9 after the first, with Rock and Danielle Starks adding four each pacing West Central, while Hillary McGill with four, and three-bagger from Daiyla McWilliams led the O&B.
 

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

