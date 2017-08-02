Police News 2/9

Police News

Violations

Maria Pulido Julano del Carmen of Beardstown was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle, as well as having an uninsured vehicle on January 5 at 8:20 a.m. Del Carmen was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Donald C. Brewer of Beardstown was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle on January 26 at 8:18 a.m. Brewer was given a notice to appear in court on February 14.

Prosper D. Muntanngani of Rushville was charged with driving off the roadway on January 25 at 2:27 p.m. Muntanngani was not given a notice to appear in court.

Fawn M. Jacobs of Beardstown was charged with driving with a suspended license on January 24 at 3:17 p.m. Jacobs was given a notice to appear in court on February 14.

Stephanie N. Treadway of Beardstown was charged with failing to secure a child of under 8 in proper restraints on January 24 at 12:34 p.m. Treadway was given a notice to appear in court on February 28.

Carolyn K. Morgan of Rushville was charged with disobeying a stop sign on January 25 at 11:53 a.m. Morgan was not given a notice to appear in court.

Nancy B. Owen of Beardstown was charged with speeding on January 31 at 6:09 p.m. Owen was not given a notice to appear in court.

Shannon L. Lowder of Arenzville was charged with speeding on February 1 at 1 a.m. Lowder was given a notice to appear in court on February 20.

Ricardo Urquiza of Beardstown was charged with not having a valid driver’s license on February 2 at 8:05 p.m. Urquiza was given a notice to appear in court on February 28.

Angel B. Wong of Beardstown was charged with improper lane usage on February 3 at 6:47 p.m. Wong was not given a notice to appear in court.

Lalevi G. Lawson-Etrou of Beardstown was charged with speeding on February 4 at 10:28 a.m. Lawson-Etrou was not given a notice to appear in court.

Accidents

An accident occurred on January 19 at 11:18 a.m. when Alicia Q. Diaz struck the rear passenger side of Randal R. Robeson’s vehicle as it was driving eastbound. Slight damage was done to Diaz’s vehicle.

An accident occurred on January 14 at 2:25 p.m. when Angelly Martinez-Saldivar’s vehicle collided with Terry J. Erickson’s as he was making a left turn. Both vehicles sustained damage to the front and rear.

Warrants

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Troy Stailey for failing to appear in court to the charges of Possession of Meth. The amount of bail is set at $2,000.

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Dakota J. pate for failing to appear in court to the charges of Burglary, Theft, and Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The amount of bail is set at $3,000.

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Jason Devore for failing to appear in court to the charges of Aggrevated DUI, Battery, Assault, and Resisting Police Officers. The amount of bail is set at $3,000.

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Deandre T. Brown for failing to appear in court to the charges of Methamphetamine Manufacturing, Possession of Meth and Manufacturing Materials. The amount of bail is set at $100,000.

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Abby N. Glover for failing to appear in court to the charges of Not Having Insurance. The amount of bail is set at $3,000.

A warrant was put out for the arrest of Pedro Caerino Lopez-Parra for failing to appear in court to the charges of Not Having a Proper License. The amount of bail is set at $3,000.