Police News 1/12

Police News

Violations

Osbel S. Sanchez of Beardstown was charged with letting an animal run at large on December 30 at 1:13 p.m. Sanchez was not given a notice to appear in court.

Leslie J. Kessler, 28, of Macomb was charged with having an expired registration sticker on January 4 at 9:31 a.m. Kessler was not given a notice to appear in court.

Jennifer L. Worley, 34, of Beardstown was charged with using a cellphone in a school zone on January 4 at 8 a.m. Worley was not given a notice to appear in court.

Nicholas F. Clark, 20, of Beardstown was charged with speeding on January 4 at 12:12 p.m. Clark was not given a notice to appear in court.

Jon M. Bailey, 30, of Beardstown was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, as well as driving with a revoked license on January 6 at 4:39 p.m. Bailey was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Sergio Castillo, 35, of Beardstown was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle on January 9 at 9:56 a.m. Castillo was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Gustavo C. Forfon, 42, of Beardstown was charged with having an expired registration sticker on January 7 at 7:44 p.m. Forfon was not given a notice to appear in court.

Jessica D. Mortin, 26, of Beardstown was charged with not having a valid driver’s license on January 7 at 7:05 p.m. Mortin was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Joseph J. Torres, 19, of Beardstown was charged with having a suspended license on January 7 at 2:35 p.m. Torres was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Jeffrey P. Pellinghell, 52, of Frederick was charged with having an expired registration on January 6 at 7:12 p.m. Pellinghell was not given a notice to appear in court.

Amanda K. Ore, 36, of Bluffs was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle on December 28 at 6:45 p.m. Ore was given a notice to appear in court on January 24.

Daniel R. Hernandez the Third, 29, of Beardstown was charged with speeding on January 1 at 8:06 p.m. Hernandez was not given a notice to appear in court.

Drug Abuse

Christopher A. Lashbrook, 41, of Beardstown was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and manufacturing of meth on January 3 at 7:31 a.m. Lashbrook was given a notice to appear in court on January 23.

Adam J. Blackwell, 19, of Beardstown was charged with illegal consumption of alcohol, as well as possession of cannabis on January 8 at 1:07 a.m. Blackwell was given a notice to appear in court on February 6.

Christopher A. Self, 27, of Beardstown was charged with possession of a green leafy substance on January 8 at 1:01 a.m. Self was not given a notice to appear in court.

Battery

David Brilo, 52, of Beardstown was charged with aggravated assault with a knife on January 1 at 2:28 a.m. Brilo was given a notice to appear in court on January 30.

Accidents

An accident occurred on January 5 at 4 p.m. when Severo Garcia’s vehicle struck a parked car, then left the scene.

An accident occurred on January 6 at 4:39 p.m. when Musamb P. Kasang collided with Jon M. Bailey on an intersection, causing damage to both vehicles.

An accident occurred on December 29 at 2:28 a.m. when Johnathan D. Thomas collided with Queret Guilavogui on an intersection, causing damage to both vehicles.

Warrants

A warrant is out for the arrest of Madison N. Davis for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and not appearing in court on the designated date. The bail is set at $1,500.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Christopher Self for the offense of theft, selling liquor to minors, and burglary. The bail is set at $3,000.

A warrant is out for the arrest of John J. Hennings for the offense of a DUI charge in which he did not show for the designated court appearance. The bail is set at $5,000.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Mason Miller for the offense of speeding. The bail is set at $2,000.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.