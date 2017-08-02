Home

WIU Honor Roll

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:30 casscounty2

A total of 781 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2016 semester at Western Illinois University. Of these, 121 graduates’ primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad Cities campus.
Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 586 graduates.
Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75–3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6–3.74 GPA.
Master’s degrees were earned by 169 graduates. Sixteen individuals earned post-baccalaureate certificates.
Beardstown: Barbara A. Hobrock, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies; Cari Sue Sheppard, (Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education; Kodjo A. Tovor, Master of Science, Sport Management.
Virginia: Dalton A. Jackson, (Summa Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

