WIU Honor Roll

A total of 781 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Fall 2016 semester at Western Illinois University. Of these, 121 graduates’ primary attendance site was the WIU-Quad Cities campus.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 586 graduates.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75–3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6–3.74 GPA.

Master’s degrees were earned by 169 graduates. Sixteen individuals earned post-baccalaureate certificates.

Beardstown: Barbara A. Hobrock, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies; Cari Sue Sheppard, (Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education; Kodjo A. Tovor, Master of Science, Sport Management.

Virginia: Dalton A. Jackson, (Summa Cum Laude), Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.