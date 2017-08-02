Virginia Honor Roll
Junior High – Honor Roll
Hannah Carpenter, Lillian Carson, Kevin Fritsche, Melody Perkins, Delaney Rangel, Karter Schramm, Benjamin Werner, and Gabrielle Young.
High Honor Roll
Bridgette Bell, Autumn Harris, Emily Pratt, Hailey Reynolds, Megan Reynolds, Samantha Reynolds, Veronica Richards, Ryan Snow, Kiley Tate, and Morgan Walters.
High School – Honor Roll
Molly Armstrong, Justin Bachar, Collin Boehl, Saige Clemens, Trevor Devore, Gavin Gebhardt, Tyler Grimsley, Hailey Melvin, Amanda Payne, Chloe Reynolds, Peyton Rush, and Nathan Traveslstead.
High Honor Roll
Cole Anderson, Kayla Budrick, Mary Budrick, Emily Carson, Damian Coats, Faith Harris, Hope Harris, Hannah Helmich, Faith Hill, Angelica King, Hannah Krause, Jessie Millner, Meggan Nash, Brendan O’Daniell, Jacob Parlier, Timothy Plunkett, Rebecca Ring, Danielle Schroeder, Garrett Snow, and Grant Werner.