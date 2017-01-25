Triopia School Board talks bus leases

The Triopia School board approved the Transportation committee’s recommendation of a lease option on six buses. Five 71-passenger buses have been approved for a lease-to-own option for $46,500 annually. A 28-passenger bus was approved for a three-year lease at $6,900 per year. All are 2018 models. A discussion was held regarding repairs on yet another bus. Central States Bus company gave the district an estimate of $3,600 to repair doors and do some painting.

In the grade school report of the meeting: Grade school students entertained with a Christmas program on Dec. 7 and then were entertained themselves by Ken Bradbury’s LLCC traveling theater the following afternoon. Currently, the grade school consists of 212 students.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.