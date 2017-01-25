Home

Triopia School Board talks bus leases

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 13:07 casscounty2
By: 
Loren Hamilton

    The Triopia School board approved the Transportation committee’s recommendation of a lease option on six buses. Five 71-passenger buses have been approved for a lease-to-own option for $46,500 annually. A 28-passenger bus was approved for a three-year lease at $6,900 per year. All are 2018 models. A discussion was held regarding repairs on yet another bus. Central States Bus company gave the district an estimate of $3,600 to repair doors and do some painting.
    In the grade school report of the meeting: Grade school students entertained with a Christmas program on Dec. 7 and then were entertained themselves by Ken Bradbury’s LLCC traveling theater the following afternoon. Currently, the grade school consists of 212 students.
 

