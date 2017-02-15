Tiger Chili Dinner

Home

    The Tiger Closet will hold their Annual Chili Dinner and Cook-off on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4:30-7 p.m. in the BMS/BHS Commons. The menu includes chili, cheese, cornbread, and brownie ice cream sundaes with a drink. Area clubs and groups will also have a variety of chili to taste. Vendors may win awards for spiciest, healthiest, and best presentation. There will also be a raffle for a spirit basket and a handmade quilt. Proceeds from the dinner will help Tiger Closet continue to help students in the Beardstown School Community. Tickets are available now or may be bought at the door.
    For more information, please contact Jennifer Busby, 217-323-3665 ext. 8108 or Mara Atkins, 217-323-3665 ext. 7238.

