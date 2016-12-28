Snowman bingo at Exchange Club event

Beardstown Exchange Club’s Senior Connection will meet at the Golden Age Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

The theme for Jan. 4 is “Snowman Bingo” and Bingo will be played for one full hour. Prizes will be awarded.

Area Seniors are invited to attend (no reservations required) for an afternoon of fun, games, door prizes and refreshments as well as a chance to visit with friends.

