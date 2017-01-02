Home

Rigg Named ALMH Employee of the Month

Wed, 02/01/2017

At the age of 17 Hazel Rigg was working in a long term care facility and immediately knew that she wanted to be a nurse. She completed her nursing degree after high school and now has a nursing career that includes experience in a variety of settings such as long term care, physician offices and hospital intensive care units. Rigg currently works in the acute care department at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Illinois.
    During 12-hour shift at ALMH she is responsible for providing care to her patients. She works with a care team to meet patient needs from admission to discharge which can include anything from medications to bathing.
 

