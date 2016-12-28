When the 26th edition of the Quad Cities Farm Show moves into the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, for its annual three day run, Sunday through Tuesday, Jan. 15 through 17, it will give area farmers the opportunity to see everything that’s needed for their farm for the next planting and harvesting. The show will feature over 200 companies showing everything that’s new; long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage, buildings, replacement parts, and other new technologies from computer software to GPS systems, plus seed tenders and an outstanding selection of outdoor power equipment. This year’s show will give area farmers a chance to see quite a few companies that will be exhibiting in the Quad Cities for the first time, some showing new equipment designed to make planting and harvesting faster and more cost effective.

