Morgan & Scott Co. CrimeStoppers

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Village of Bluffs Police Department in their investigation of recent vandalism. On Sunday, Dec. 4 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and midnight, unknown person(s) damaged and removed several Christmas decorations throughout the Village and in the Village Park as well.

Similar reports have been received by the Jacksonville Police Department and South Jacksonville Police Departments on the same activity within the previous week.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these incidents or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.