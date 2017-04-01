Memorial Medical Center holds seminar

Memorial Medical Center will host a free seminar on heart attack and stroke prevention by promoting artery health at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation.

The two-hour program, “Making Future Strokes and Heart Attacks a Thing of the Past,” will feature Dr. Craig A. Backs, a local internal medicine physician, who will lead an interactive discussion on new ways to detect arterial disease and improve arterial health and to prevent heart attack and stroke.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.