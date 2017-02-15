Home

Wed, 02/15/2017

    The first Tri-State Manufacturing Conference for Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will take place March 15.
    The event will take place at John Wood Community College’s Heath Center in Quincy, Illinois, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    National speakers set to present during the conference include John McElligott, CEO of York Exponential manufacturing technology company, Jason Tyszko, executive director of the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation and April Glosser, president of Thrive Market Intelligence.

 

