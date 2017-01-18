Home

LLCC to host free workshop

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:54 casscounty2

    A free workshop will be held at Lincoln Land Community College in Beardstown on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. The workshop will be presented by IDOR EOE Representatives and will include an overview of State employment opportunities, information about hiring procedures, helpful hints to complete State job applications, and advice to help with any job search.
    To register, contact LLCC - Beardstown at (217) 323-4103 or Beardstown Chamber of Commerce at (217) 323-3271.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers