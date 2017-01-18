LLCC to host free workshop

A free workshop will be held at Lincoln Land Community College in Beardstown on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. The workshop will be presented by IDOR EOE Representatives and will include an overview of State employment opportunities, information about hiring procedures, helpful hints to complete State job applications, and advice to help with any job search.

To register, contact LLCC - Beardstown at (217) 323-4103 or Beardstown Chamber of Commerce at (217) 323-3271.

