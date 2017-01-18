Lincoln Memorial hosts group

Home

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:55 casscounty2

    Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital provides a free education group for people with diabetes mellitus. The group meets the third Friday of the month at the Oasis Senior Center located at 2810 Woodlawn Road in Lincoln. This month the group will meet on Jan. 20 and discuss the topic, “New Year’s Goals and Plans for Success.”
    The casual group meetings are free and do not require registration. Jennifer DiPasquale, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, leads the group.
 

