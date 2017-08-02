Home

Legislation for Organ/Tissue Donor registry is underway

Secretary of State Jesse White initiated legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register for the state’s First Person Consent Organ/Tissue Donor Registry when they receive their driver’s license or identification card.
The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago) and state Rep. Deb Conroy (D-Villa Park).
“Our goal is always to save lives,” White said. “Thousands of Illinoisans are waiting for an organ. Many of those who wait are someone’s mother, father, daughter, or son. This legislation, which the vast majority of other states have implemented, is an important step in reducing the number of those on the waiting list.”

