Home

Illinois flu season

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:18 casscounty2

Illinois is experiencing a severe flu season, with many people experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For the safety of patients and their families, Memorial Health System is recommending visitors to its four hospitals – Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital – help prevent the spread of respiratory infections by requesting that:

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers