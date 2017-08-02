Illinois flu season

Illinois is experiencing a severe flu season, with many people experiencing flu-like symptoms throughout Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For the safety of patients and their families, Memorial Health System is recommending visitors to its four hospitals – Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital – help prevent the spread of respiratory infections by requesting that: