Horticulture in movies: The Martian

The premise of the movie involves a group of astronauts on a mission to Mars. Six days after landing on the red planet a sudden storm forces the team to abort the mission and evacuate Mars, leaving presumed-dead astronaut Mark Watney behind. After surviving the storm, Watney must use his botanical knowledge to “Grow food on a planet where nothing grows.”

The movie is based on the book, The Martian, by Andy Wier, who spent an incredible amount of research to base his story on sound scientific knowledge. Let’s take a look at Wier’s story and the horticultural science behind Watney’s survival by growing food on Mars.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.