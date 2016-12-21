Home

Extraordinary news, ordinary people

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 14:34 casscounty2
By: 
Jerimy Wooley

    Forgive me for using half of this article to share the account of that first Christmas, but frankly, I cannot think of anything that is more important. This account of Jesus’ birth always brings joy and wonder to my heart every time I read it or hear it read. I think, perhaps, it has something to do with the shepherds. What!? The shepherds? Of all that is going on in this account, it is the part about the shepherds that brings joy and wonder?
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schone Anniversary

    Wayne and Janice Schone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 28. Wayne Schone and Janice Carls were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.

Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday
Brown birthday
Carls celebrates 95th
Yates 66th Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com