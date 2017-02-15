Dealing with overwintering insects

Some insects find our warm homes enticing in the winter. Perhaps you have had to deal with lady beetles, box elder bugs, or even the rogue wasp. This winter our Extension office has received several calls regarding three particular unwanted house guests: brown marmorated stink bug, cluster flies, and black blow flies.

Brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) hails from Asia and has few natural predators in North America, allowing it to spread quickly in the United States. Grapes, orchard crops, many landscape ornamentals, small fruit, vegetables, and field crops are all on BMSB’s menu, making it a serious pest. After BMSB is finished feeding on our plants in the summer, this outdoor pest can easily move indoors, becoming a household nuisance.

