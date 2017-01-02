Crimestoppers board

Home

    Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County is currently reconstructing their volunteer board of Directors. Directors are responsible for the promotion of the organization. The board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. to conduct business.
    If one is interested in serving on the board, lives or works in either Morgan or Scott County, and has sufficient time to help make the community a safer place to live and work, please contact morganscott2010@hotmail.com or call the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630. Interested candidates must pass a background check.

Lifestyle

