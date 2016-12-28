Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime in the overnight hours of Dec. 20 and 21, unknown persons removed a generator from a residual construction site in the 1200 block of Perbix Road in Chapin. The missing generator is valued over $1,300.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.

