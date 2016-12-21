Christmas Eve service to be held

The First Congregational Church, 119 W. Third Street, will have Christmas Eve worship at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be a candlelight Communion service, with carols and special readings. If an attendee needs a ride, please call the church office.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, a Christmas Worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. This will be a special celebration of the Saviour’s birth. The public is invited to attend.

