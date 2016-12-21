Home

Christmas Eve service to be held

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 14:32 casscounty2

    The First Congregational Church, 119 W. Third Street, will have Christmas Eve worship at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. This will be a candlelight Communion service, with carols and special readings. If an attendee needs a ride, please call the church office.
    On Sunday, Dec. 25, a Christmas Worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. This will be a special celebration of the Saviour’s birth. The public is invited to attend.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schone Anniversary

    Wayne and Janice Schone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 28. Wayne Schone and Janice Carls were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.

Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday
Brown birthday
Carls celebrates 95th
Yates 66th Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com