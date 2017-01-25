Chandlerville board seeks cell phone tower

The Chandlerville village board is pursuing an offer from AT&T for a cell phone tower on village property in Chandlerville. The board passed a unanimous motion to pursue the offer at the January meeting of the village board.

Mayor Tim Richard noted that three board seats, including his, are up for election this April. Richard said persons interested in being write-in candidates should file with the Cass County Clerk’s office as soon as possible.

Engineers have developed a structure plan for the housing of a portable generator for the village wells. The board voted to accept the structure plan.

The board approved a building permit for a resident who wants to add a wooden deck to their home. The board also approved a motion to post a labor law notice poster.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.