Chandlerville board seeks cell phone tower

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 13:06 casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

    The Chandlerville village board is pursuing an offer from AT&T for a cell phone tower on village property in Chandlerville. The board passed a unanimous motion to pursue the offer at the January meeting of the village board.
    Mayor Tim Richard noted that three board seats, including his, are up for election this April. Richard said persons interested in being write-in candidates should file with the Cass County Clerk’s office as soon as possible.
    Engineers have developed a structure plan for the housing of a portable generator for the village wells. The board voted to accept the structure plan.
    The board approved a building permit for a resident who wants to add a wooden deck to their home. The board also approved a motion to post a labor law notice poster.

Lifestyle

Roberts 95th birthday

    Roy C. Roberts, of Normal, IL, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Feb. 1. He was born and lived most of his life in Beardstown.

Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100

