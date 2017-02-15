Cass County SWCD holds 70th annual meeting

The 70th Annual Meeting of the Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was held on Feb. 8 at St. Luke’s Hall in Virginia with 66 people in attendance. The meeting began with a catered meal from Kelly Cagle of the Depot. Afterwards, cake was had by everyone in honor of the SWCD’s 70 years as a conservation district.

Curtis Mefford called the business meeting to order and introduced all the past directors that were in attendance and thanked them for their past service to the district. Curtis also recognized and thanked all the businesses that have made donations to the district. The annual meeting could not take place without these donations. During the business meeting Brian Burrus and Drew Carls were re-elected for a two-year term on the board of directors.

