A-C funds held hostage in budget standoff

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 14:35 casscounty2
Michael Kloppenburg

    In what has become a regular feature of A-C Central school board meetings, Superintendent Tim Page briefed the members on the state of the school’s state funds. He stated that $542,000 is being “held hostage” in the standoff between the governor’s office and the General Assembly. These are “mandated categorical payments” according to Page and are in addition to $217,000 in payments the state already owes A-C. Page and the board members discussed the possibility of needing to rework A-C’s budget if the state budget deadlock continues into the new year.

