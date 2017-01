Bread of Love Menus

Jan. 9 Monday

BBQ Chicken, Escalloped Potatoes, Green Peas, Apricot Upside Down Cake, Bread

Jan. 10 Tuesday

Sloppy Joe on Bun, Pickles/Onions, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges

Jan. 11 Wednesday

No Service

Jan. 12 Thursday

Liver and Onions, Whipped Potatoes and Gravy, Corn, Bananas in Red Gelatin, Bread

Jan. 13 Friday

Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce, Cauliflower, Tossed Salad, Pears, Garlic Bread



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.