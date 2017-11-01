Black Oak Church to host next Singspiration

Black Oak Church will hold its first Gospel Singspiration/Potluck of the New Year on Saturday, January 14. Beginning with a potluck meal at 5 p.m., the Open Mic Sing will start at 6 p.m. Several local Gospel singers will be featured along with classic and contemporary hymns for everyone to sing along.

Everyone is invited to come to the “Little Church with the Big Heart” and enjoy an evening of music, food, and fellowship! For more information, or in case of inclement weather, contact Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

