Home

Black Oak Church to host next Singspiration

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:14 casscounty2

    Black Oak Church will hold its first Gospel Singspiration/Potluck of the New Year on Saturday, January 14. Beginning with a potluck meal at 5 p.m., the Open Mic Sing will start at 6 p.m. Several local Gospel singers will be featured along with classic and contemporary hymns for everyone to sing along.
    Everyone is invited to come to the “Little Church with the Big Heart” and enjoy an evening of music, food, and fellowship! For more information, or in case of inclement weather, contact Pastor Vicki Hull at 320-4266.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers