Beardstown Medical to host EMT course

Beardstown Emergency Medical Services will be hosting an EMT - Basic class starting Monday, Feb. 6 and will run through June 15. The class will meet on Mondays and Thursdays at the fire station, located at 1119 Edwards St. in Beardstown.

Emergency medicine is one of the most rapidly changing fields there is. The class will follow the new national standard curriculum that also includes medication therapies along with insight into possible upcoming changes. All participants will be trained in basic emergency medical care including treating acute injuries, packaging and transport of injured and ill patients. They will be trained in communicating with Emergency Department personnel and documentation of care given.

