Beardstown Elks Club winners

On Jan. 8, Beardstown Elks Club #1007 held their annual Hoop Shoot at the Beardstown Park District Community Center. Thirty-eight boys and girls ages 8 to 13 competed at the local level in Beardstown in the first step of the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest. Each boy and girl winner in three divisions (ages 8 and 9, ages 10 and 11, and ages 12 and 13) move on to District competition in Jacksonville with a chance to move on to state, regional, and the national finals competition. The National Champion in each division will have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Local winners and second place finishers are:

Age 8 and 9 girls: 1st place - Mylee Tracy, 2nd place - Sophia Ogden.

Age 8 and 9 boys: 1st place - Cade Ross, 2nd place - Garrett Dailey.

Age 10 and 11 girls: 1st place - Gracy Hamlin, 2nd place - Abby Cowell.

Age 10 and 11 boys: 1st place - Owen Quigley, 2nd place - Brendan Dailey.

Age 12 and 13 girls: 1st place - Chelsea Hohimer, 2nd place - Xitlali Montoya.

Age 12 and 13 boys: 1st place - Treyvon McKinney, 2nd place - Micah Wink



