Beardstown Area Special Olympics

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 10:18 casscounty2

    The Beardstown Area Special Olympics held an eight-team tournament last Saturday at the BHS Senior Gym.
    The BASO delivers high quality training and competition in an inclusive culture.
    BASO stresses athletic excellence, rewards determination, and Celebrates achievement through participation in Special Olympics of Illinois.
    The event was well attended with teams and fans from nearby cities particpating.
    A silent auction was also held in connection with the games, and by all reports, this was a huge success.

