BCA Principal’s List

Beardstown Christian Academy is pleased to announce the High School students who demonstrated academic excellence for the first Semester of the 2016-2017 school year.

Principal’s List: Brianna Bucy and Madelynn Norton.

Beardstown Christian Academy is also pleased to announce the Jr. High students who demonstrated academic excellence for the first Semester of the 2016-2017 school year.

Principal’s List: Jordan Schlueter. A Honor Roll: Wade Long. B Honor Roll: Jacob Galvez, Noah Moore, and Drake Seaman.

