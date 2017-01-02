BCA Principal’s List

Home

    Beardstown Christian Academy is pleased to announce the High School students who demonstrated academic excellence for the first Semester of the 2016-2017 school year.
    Principal’s List: Brianna Bucy and Madelynn Norton.
    Beardstown Christian Academy is also pleased to announce the Jr. High students who demonstrated academic excellence for the first Semester of the 2016-2017 school year.
    Principal’s List: Jordan Schlueter. A Honor Roll: Wade Long. B Honor Roll: Jacob Galvez, Noah Moore, and Drake Seaman.

