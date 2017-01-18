American Red Cross offers winter safety tips

The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to prepare for the possibility of wintery conditions this weekend. Some areas are expecting freezing rain with the potential for icy conditions. With freezing rain and temperatures hovering round the freezing mark road conditions can turn treacherous very quickly causing travel difficulties. The Red Cross urges residents to take some time to prepare for the potential of icy roads and walkways and possible power outages.

“Following a few simple steps to make sure that you are prepared for potentially dangerous weather is the best way to keep your family protected,” said Lyn Hruska, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. “Having emergency kits for your home and vehicle, altering your travel plans and knowing what to do during an extended power outage are important things to help us safely weather a storm.”



