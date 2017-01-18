Home

American Red Cross offers winter safety tips

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:55 casscounty2

    The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to prepare for the possibility of wintery conditions this weekend. Some areas are expecting freezing rain with the potential for icy conditions. With freezing rain and temperatures hovering round the freezing mark road conditions can turn treacherous very quickly causing travel difficulties. The Red Cross urges residents to take some time to prepare for the potential of icy roads and walkways and possible power outages.
    “Following a few simple steps to make sure that you are prepared for potentially dangerous weather is the best way to keep your family protected,” said Lyn Hruska, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. “Having emergency kits for your home and vehicle, altering your travel plans and knowing what to do during an extended power outage are important things to help us safely weather a storm.”
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Weishaar 97th birthday

    Charles “Ike” Weishaar will celebrate his 97th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 1239 at 610 E 4th St. in Beardstown.

Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers