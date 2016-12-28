American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region joins forces with Globetrotters

The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region has joined forces with the Harlem Globetrotters as its official charity partner through the team’s Great Assist initiative to help people in the Central and Southern Illinois Region prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters big and small.

Known globally as the Ambassadors of Goodwill, the Harlem Globetrotters’ Great Assist initiative, which was launched in October 2015, promises to spread 100 million smiles over the next decade through sportsmanship and service. As part of a two-year partnership, the Red Cross will engage the Harlem Globetrotters nationally and locally in all aspects of its mission. During the first year, the team will join the Red Cross, along with local fire departments and other community partners, as the organization works to install its one millionth smoke alarm by October 2017 to help Americans stay safer from home fires. The Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region has already installed more than 6,700 throughout the Central and Southern Illinois Region.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.