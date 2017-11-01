Sometimes you just need to read a really good story on commitment. I shared this with my congregation on Sunday. William Borden, in the late 1800s, was born into the right family. He had the right name. He was an heir to the Borden Milk Company which is worth billions today – so William Borden was basically born a multimillionaire. When he graduated from high school, his parents sent him on a tour around the world. Borden traveled to Europe and Asia and through the Middle East, and he began to see different people groups who had never heard the name of Jesus. And so William Borden decided that’s what God wanted him to do – to be a missionary among some of these unreached groups who had no idea about Jesus or the good news of God’s love and grace. William had been given a Bible for graduation and he wrote two words inside the Bible when he made this decision: “NO RESERVES!” In other words, “I’m not going to hold anything back in my relationship in following Jesus. He owns everything, so I’m going all-in.”



