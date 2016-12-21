A Christmas tree story

“Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, Such pleasure do you bring me!”

Long before the birth of Christ, Evergreens were used as decorations during the time of the Winter Solstice. Green served as a reminder that winter would give way to spring. Later, Christians employed evergreens to symbolize their belief in the resurrection of the dead.

It isn’t clear when Fir and Pine trees were first used as a Christmas symbol. Most sources credit the Germans with beginning the modern concept of the Christmas tree – the decorating of trees placed inside the home. Many believe Martin Luther began the practice of putting candles on the trees.



To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.