Home

A Christmas tree story

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 14:39 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    “Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, Such pleasure do you bring me!”
    Long before the birth of Christ, Evergreens were used as decorations during the time of the Winter Solstice. Green served as a reminder that winter would give way to spring. Later, Christians employed evergreens to symbolize their belief in the resurrection of the dead.
    It isn’t clear when Fir and Pine trees were first used as a Christmas symbol. Most sources credit the Germans with beginning the modern concept of the Christmas tree – the decorating of trees placed inside the home. Many believe Martin Luther began the practice of putting candles on the trees.
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schone Anniversary

    Wayne and Janice Schone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 28. Wayne Schone and Janice Carls were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.

Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday
Brown birthday
Carls celebrates 95th
Yates 66th Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com