A Christmas Story, Part Three

Continuing the Christmas story--As the family was finishing breakfast, they heard a knock on the door. The children had already opened it before Mama could get up from the table. There was a lady dressed in a redcoat and a white fur hat, brushing the snow flakes off, and smiling broadly. She said she and her husband were looking for the Brown family. She pointed to a sleigh, pulled by a big white horse and a big man dressed all in red with a white beard down to his big round belly.

Mason started shouting, “It’s Santa!” Kelsi even got caught up in the excitement and pulled Mama to the door, so she could see the lady on the porch.



