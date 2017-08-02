Courthouse News 2/9

Cass Co. Courthouse

Brent B. Boyd, 49, of Alton pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary. Boyd was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with two years Mandatory Supervised Release, given credit for six days served, ordered to pay all court costs for a total of $422, and granted time to pay.

Jo Jarley, 33, of Hialeah pleaded guilty to the charge of theft under $500. Hialeah was fined in the amount of $200 plus costs, including $15 in restitution, for a total of $622 and granted time to pay.

James A. McColez, 50, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to the charge of disorderly conduct. McColez was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for four days served, fined in the amount of $100 plus costs for a total of $542, and granted time to pay.

Property

Nancy Calvert & Rita Moore, successors of trustee, Doris Lewis Edwards trust to Richard Alberto Berron Brito & Sorangel Garcia DeBer Sanchez - Lot 4 & 5 - Schl. Comm. Addn.

Robert J. & Debra J. Schultz to Ana L. Jensen & Adams S. Hamilton - Lot 3 Blk. 61 - Schl. Comm. Addn. Barbara Lynn Uhles, Donna Darlene Krohe & Rebecca Jean Cox to Roger Allen & Edith M. Hendricker - Sec. 8T17R11.