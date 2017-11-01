Courthouse News 1/12

Courthouse News

Christopher Welker, 38, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to the charge of theft. Welker was placed on six months probation, sentenced to 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, fined in the amount of $300 plus costs for a total of $872, and granted time to pay.

Estiven E. Alvarez, 18, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal damage to property less than $300. Alvarez was sentenced to five days in jail with credit for five days served, fined in the amount of $300 plus costs for a total of $872, and granted time to pay. Cause set for restitution hearing on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Nicole A. Jarrett, 40, of Chandlerville pleaded guilty to the charge of disorderly conduct. Jarrett was placed on one month court supervision, fined in the amount of $200 plus costs for a total of $637, and granted time to pay.

Divorce

Amanda Lynne Mefford and Curtis Mefford.

Property

John Samuel Brannan II, Deborah A. Brannan to Deborah A. & John Samuel Brannan II and Brannan Family trust#2016.

Slater Litchfield LP to Everest Thapa & Gapal Basnet - Sec22T18R12.

Debra Large to Enrique Motejo & Ana Cristina Cruz - Sec24T18R112.

Ryan Patrick Sullivan & John Dennis Sullivan, co executors & Pamela Waddle Copenhaver deceased to James M. & Shanna Sagle - Sec 31T17R12.

Cass County Trustee to Renee & Jason Stucker - LotF-Original Town of Arenzville.

Ramon Emilio Carrero Pena & Claudia C DeCaarrero to Jose Contreras Marte - Lot6Blk16-P.M. Combes Re-Survey.

Cynthia s. Boston to Cynthia S. & Lesa Boston - Lot80,81,82,83,84,85,86-E.E. Tyhurst The Farm 2nd Addition.



