Beardstown Courthouse News

Divorce

Joy Lynn Harris and Daniel Lee Harris.

Adjo Mawussi Afovia and Dudu Archar.

Elizabeth J. Rice and Jon M. Rice.

Property

James & Sarah Johnson to Paul W. Mueller trust & trustee and Carol Elizabeth Cummings - Lot5-G.A.Taylor

Thomas R. & Patricia Rohn to Thomas R. & Patricia A. Rohn, trustees & trusts - Sec29T18R12 -Sec27R18R1 - Sec29T18R12.

James A. & Shirley R. Mitchell to Thomas D. Allen - Lot115-Original Town of Ashland.

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank to James Bradley Campbell -Sec3T17R11.

James Lee & Judith Ann Paul to Omar Gomez-Lot10Blk7-Schl Comm. Addn.

Pine Bluff Corporation to Falcon Protein Products Inc-L12-Evergreen Industrial Park

Rebecca Hohimer to Cheifry Tavarez Perez-Blk68-Schl Comm Addn.

The Village of Ashland to West Central Insurance Agency Inc -Lot1,4,5Blk61-Original Town of Ashland.

Jon M. Rice to Elizabeth J. and Charlie Rice -LotBlk25-March& Beard.

Thomas K. & Allison J. Coatney to Maria Valenzuela & Jan Soto-Lot3Blk41-Schl Comm Addn.

Carol A. Rieken to Scott White - Lot9&10Blk103-Original Town of Ashland.

Larry T. Tucker, Judith M. Roberts, Ida M. Tucker deceased to Tracy, Claudette & Kenneth Dean Givens - Lot6Blk159-Schl Comm Addn.

Shad L. & Jamie L. Eskew to Michael W. & Teresa L. Armstrong - Lot5,6,7,8Blk95-Original Town of Ashland.

D. Loraine Brasel to Rafael Trujello-Lot5&6Blk21-Original Town of Beardstown.

Judy Alice Brown, Cheryl Anne Stambaugh & Barbara Bowman to Jared, Bernie, Gail Lynn Matulevich-Sec36T19R12-Sec1T18R12.

Robert D. Workman estate, Mary D. Rigor Independent executor to Jose Gil Chora - LOt10Blk5-P.M. Combes Re-Survey.

Jamie L. U& Angela D. Libben to Bobbie Eilers-Blk5-K.H. Chandlers Addn.

Cass Co. Courthouse

Eric E. Wooldridge, 43, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to the charge of assault. Wooldridge was placed on 12 months probation, sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served, ordered to pay all court costs for a total of $337, and granted time to pay.

David G. Campbell, 58, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Campbell was placed on 36 months probation, sentenced to five days in jail with credit for five days served, fined in the amount of $500 plus costs for a total of $4,052, and granted time to pay.

Vance T. Ritchey, 22, of Havana pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. Ritchey was placed on 12 months probation, sentenced to 11 days in jail with credit for 11 days served, ordered to pay all court costs for a total of $1,777, and granted time to pay.

Brandon H. Lyles, 36, of Beardstown pleaded guilty to the charge of battery. Lyles was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served, fined in the amount of $200 plus costs for a total of $592, and granted time to pay.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.