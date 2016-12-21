A lesson in graceful humility

Greetings from the Ridge.

I’d never imagined that Senator John Glenn would put me in the mood for Christmas. Our most famous astronaut, who was the first man to orbit the Earth, passed from it last week. Many of us remember holding our breath in February of 1962, when his radio transmission went out upon reentering the atmosphere while doing something that we never thought possible. Upon landing, one of his comments was, “Well, I just sort of rode along. The folks at NASA did the work.”



