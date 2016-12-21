Home

A lesson in graceful humility

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 14:38 casscounty2
By: 
Freida Marie Crump

    Greetings from the Ridge.
    I’d never imagined that Senator John Glenn would put me in the mood for Christmas. Our most famous astronaut, who was the first man to orbit the Earth, passed from it last week. Many of us remember holding our breath in February of 1962, when his radio transmission went out upon reentering the atmosphere while doing something that we never thought possible. Upon landing, one of his comments was, “Well, I just sort of rode along. The folks at NASA did the work.”
 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schone Anniversary

    Wayne and Janice Schone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 28. Wayne Schone and Janice Carls were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov.

Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday
Brown birthday
Carls celebrates 95th
Yates 66th Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com