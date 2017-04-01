Land of Lincoln Honor Flights annual meeting
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, Jan.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, Jan.
Brenda Kauffman will again serve as the District Treasurer in the Bluffs School District, this action approved at the December meeting of the School board.
The new year brings new laws, and the Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to highlight a few that became effective January 1, 2017.
The Beardstown City Council held its first meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Many property owners in the Village of Concord and the nearby Timber Ridge subdivision recently received notices from the Morgan County Tax Assessors office, but they weren’t Christmas Cards.
Beardstown Exchange Club’s Senior Connection will meet at the Golden Age Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation of a recent burglary.
Make plans today to attend the Heart of America Grazing Conference. The event is scheduled for Jan. 18-19, at the Quincy Holiday Inn.
When the 26th edition of the Quad Cities Farm Show moves into the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, for its annual three day run, Sunday through Tuesday, Jan.
Divorce
Joy Lynn Harris and Daniel Lee Harris.
Adjo Mawussi Afovia and Dudu Archar.
Elizabeth J. Rice and Jon M. Rice.
Property
This week in Chip's Corner, Illini football lands a four-star offensive lineman; the Cubs re-acquire David Rollins off waivers; the Big Ten is off to a good start in 2017 football recruiting; the C
Hagel 1891, Mt. Sterling’s contemporary American cuisine restaurant, recently welcomed a new executive chef - Chef Andrew Deuel.
Rising Star Division
Due to the holiday weekend the Rising Stars Division opened play this week on Tuesday with two exciting games.
BHS Lady Tigers lost to Brown County 45-36 last week, then took to the road and lost to PORTA in a close 54-48 final.
The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region has joined forces with the Harlem Globetrotters as its official charity partner through the team’s Great Assist initiative to help pe
John Wood Community College’s Community Based Outreach will offer classes on probiotics during January and early February.
Memorial Health System was among the top 10 healthcare organizations in the nation to be recognized for its commitment to leadership development.
Lincoln Land Community College is offering its annual winter baseball camp Dec. 27, 28 and 29 in Cass Gymnasium, LLCC-Springfield, 5250 Shepherd Road.
Jeff and Vera Sims (formerly Jockisch) celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Sims were married on Dec. 26, 1986, in Jacksonville.
Christmas day has come and gone. Perhaps there are some that are still getting together with family and celebrating Christmas, but for many, the festivities have all but wrapped up.
Nancy Lu Greene, 73, of Rushville, passed away at 2:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
Brenda Kauffman will again serve as the District Treasurer in the Bluffs School District, this action approved at the December meeting of the School board.
Jeff and Vera Sims (formerly Jockisch) celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Sims were married on Dec. 26, 1986, in Jacksonville.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, Jan.
Nancy Lu Greene, 73, of Rushville, passed away at 2:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy.