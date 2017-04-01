Exchange Club meeting
    The editor of the Star-Gazette, Ethan McIntyre, was the featured speaker at the regular meeting of the Exchange Club of Beardstown on Nov. 3. Born in Monmouth and moving to Roseville at the age of 10, Mr. McIntyre was encouraged by a teacher to... more
Beardstown Veterans Wall receives addition
Beardstown Veteran’s Day ceremonies will be conducted at the Veteran’s Memorial on Wall Street by the National Guard Armory. Ceremonies will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 and will include musical presentations by the BHS Elite Choir.... more
Opera house to present ‘Duck, Duck, Shoot!’
    On Nov. 4, 5, and 6, The Beardstown Opera House will be presenting the original play, “Duck… Duck… SHOOT!,” written and directed by Beardstown resident, David V. Miller. The play revolves around the annual ritual of the family duck hunt,... more
Inspector General visits Beardstown
Secretary of State Jesse White’s Inspector General Jim Burns talks with Beardstown facility staff about the new central issuance process, which better combats fraud and identity theft. The upgrades to the DL/ID move Illinois closer to compliance... more
FFA members get down and dirty
    Dirt is, well, it’s dirt, and when it is very wet it turns to mud. That is probably the view of most people, but in agriculture, construction, and many other endeavors, the nature of dirt is of critical importance.    On Tuesday, nearly 100 FFA... more
Exchange Club presents Good Citizenship Award
    At this, the beginning of the new school year, the Exchange Club of Beardstown honored the BHS student of the month and presented the Middle School Student Citizenship Award. Introduced by Josh Sorrels, the Middle and High School Assistant... more

Pages

News

Kauffman to serve as Bluffs School Treasurer

    Brenda Kauffman will again serve as the District Treasurer in the Bluffs School District, this action approved at the December meeting of the School board.

State Police highlight new laws for 2017
Beardstown City Council holds first 2017 meeting

Lifestyle

Sims celebrate 30th

    Jeff and Vera Sims (formerly Jockisch) celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, Dec. 26.
    The Sims were married on Dec. 26, 1986, in Jacksonville.

Schone Anniversary
Wellenkamp celebrates 100
McClure 90th birthday
Brown birthday
Carls celebrates 95th

Sports

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights annual meeting

    Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, Jan.

Chip's Corner 12/29
Park District Youth Basketball

Obituaries

Nancy Greene

    Nancy Lu Greene, 73, of Rushville, passed away at 2:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Olive Morris
Zachary Gillham-Johnson

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com